U.S. intelligence agencies trying to plot their course for the next four years are facing an ever more chaotic world, complicated by rapidly changing technology, a weakening of the Western-led international order and persistent worries over uncertain funding.

The concerns, outlined Tuesday in the new National Intelligence Strategy, come as the U.S. government remains mired in a monthlong shutdown.

And while the key U.S. intelligence agencies are funded through the end of September, the new strategy document warns the failure to provide spy agencies with stable budgets could put all their efforts at risk.

"Continued federal budget uncertainty strains the IC's [Intelligence Community's] ability to make deliberative and responsive resource decisions," according to the new strategy.

"The IC needs to develop methods to efficiently shift resources to mitigate programmatic (fiscal) risk and avoid loss of vital programs, capabilities, and resource investments," it adds.

According to U.S. officials, for now, intelligence agencies and programs are finding ways to respond to a growing array of diverse and interconnected threats, while embracing the changing security landscape.

"We face significant challenges in the domestic and global environment," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats wrote in his introduction to the new intelligence strategy.

"To navigate today's turbulent and complex strategic environment, we must do things differently," he added.

Cyberattacks

A key part of that push to do things differently, officials say, is a continued focus on transparency, especially when it comes to detecting and outing attacks in cyberspace.

While the United States has long been hesitant to quickly name countries or groups that are poised to launch cyberattacks, the new strategy puts an emphasis on sharing that type of intelligence as broadly as possible "to support the defense of vital information networks and critical infrastructure."

At the same time, it sees a continued need to keep the general public informed, both about threats and about how far U.S. intelligence agencies are allowed to go when it comes to gathering information in cyberspace.

The threats, according to intelligence officials, will continue to come from major powers like Russia and China, but also from terrorist groups and criminal networks, and even lone actors.

"The ability of individuals and groups to have a larger impact than ever before — politically, militarily, economically, and ideologically — is undermining traditional institutions," the strategy warns.

Other threats

Other trends also continue to evolve as a result of advancing technology.

The strategy cautions that advances in biotechnology and nano technology, while allowing for improved medical care, will also likely be weaponized.

U.S. intelligence officials likewise warn of greater competition in space, where Russia and China are pursuing a full range of anti-satellite weapons, which could degrade U.S. intelligence-gathering abilities.

They also caution the commercialization of space may open the domain to anyone with enough money to pay for the use of private satellites.

In addition, the intelligence strategy warns of continued upheaval from migration, urbanization, and climate change "straining the capacities of governments around the world and … likely to result in further fracturing of societies, potentially creating breeding grounds for radicalization."