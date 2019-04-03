Accessibility links

US Investigates Seizure Risk With Electronic Cigarettes

  • Associated Press
FILE - A person inhales and exhales vapor from an electronic cigarette.

WASHINGTON — 

U.S. health officials are investigating whether electronic cigarettes may trigger seizures in some people who use the nicotine-vaping devices.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is reviewing 35 reports of seizures among e-cigarette users, particularly young people.

FILE - A woman smokes an electronic cigarette in London, Aug. 19, 2015.
Regulators say it's not yet clear whether vaping is responsible. But they say they're concerned and want the public to report any information about the issue.

Most e-cigarettes heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable vapor. The battery-powered devices are a fast-growing industry though there are no rules on how much nicotine they deliver.

Nicotine poisoning can cause seizures, convulsions, vomiting and brain injury. The FDA has previously warned of nicotine poisoning in children who accidentally swallowed the formulas used for vaping.

FILE - A customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York, Feb. 20, 2014.
