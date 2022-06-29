US, Iran Indirect Talks to Revive 2015 Nuclear Pact End Without Progress

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse about how to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear pact have ended without the progress "the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for," EU's envoy Enrique Mora tweeted Wednesday.



"We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability," Mora said.



The talks began Tuesday with Mora as the coordinator, shuttling between Iran's Ali Bagheri Kani and Washington's special Iran envoy Rob Malley.



"What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the U.S. insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran's economic benefits," Iran's semi-official Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks.



Then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran's economy. A year later, Tehran reacted by gradually breaching the nuclear limits of the deal.



More than 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers to revive their nuclear deal stalled in March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list.