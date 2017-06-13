US Issues Rare Alert Against North Korean Cyberattacks

The U.S. government issued a rare alert Tuesday, blaming North Korea for a raft of cyberattacks stretching back to 2009, and warning that more are likely.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security identified IP addresses associated with a malware known as DeltaCharlie that targeted media, aerospace, financial and critical infrastructure sectors in the United States and globally.

The alert called for institutions to come forward with any information they might have about the nation's cyberactivity, which the U.S. government refers to as "Hidden Cobra."

"If users or administrators detect the custom tools indicative of HIDDEN COBRA, these tools should be immediately flagged, reported to the DHS National Cybersecurity Communications and Integration Center or the FBI Cyber Watch, and given highest priority for enhanced mitigation," the alert says.

North Korea has routinely denied involvement in cyberattacks against other countries.