US Issues Travel Advisory for Russia

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Russia, urging globetrotters to "reconsider" their travel plans there "due to terrorism and harassment."

The advisory, issued Saturday, comes as Russia is hosting the World Cup games at 11 locations around country.

"Large-scale international events such as the World Cup present an attractive target for terrorists," the advisory warns. "Terrorists may seek to attack event locations such as stadiums and Fan Fest viewing areas, tourist sites, transportation hubs, and other public venues."

The statement says, "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning. ... Bomb threats against public venues are common."

The advisory continues: "U.S. citizens are often victims of harassment, mistreatment, and extortion by law enforcement and other officials" and "U.S. consular assistance to detained individuals is often unreasonably delayed by Russian officials."

The State Department says Russia has reduced the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia, causing the U.S. government to have a "reduced ability to provide services to U.S. citizens."