US Job Openings Hit Record High

The number of job openings advertised in the United States hit a record high of six million in April.

Tuesday's report from Labor Department said the pace of hiring went down at the same time.

Analysts say the apparent contradiction may show that employers are having difficulty finding workers with the right skills.

Data about job openings and the recently reported U.S. unemployment rate (4.3 percent), and new information on inflation will be part of the discussion next week when leaders of the U.S. central bank gather to set interest rates. The Federal Reserve's goal is to reach full employment and keep prices stable.

The Fed is widely-expected to raise interest rates slightly to fend off inflation without stalling economic growth.