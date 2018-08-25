Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US Judge Rejects Trump Directives Easing Rules to Fire Federal Workers

  • Associated Press
FILE - Federal employees pass portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as they enter a federal office building lobby, April 24, 2018, in New York.

WASHINGTON — 

A U.S. federal judge on Saturday rejected key elements of President Donald Trump's May executive orders that would make it easier to fire federal employees and reduce their ability to bargain collectively.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said in a court order that Trump's orders, which also would reduce the amount of time low-performing employees had to improve their performance before being fired, "undermine federal employees' right to bargain collectively."

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG