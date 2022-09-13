Justice Department Expands Probe of Trump Allies' Attempts to Reverse Election Defeat 

The New York Times is reporting that the U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

Among those reportedly receiving subpoenas were Dan Scavino, the former president’s former social media director, and Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner, who pushed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election along with former New York City mayor Rudy Guiliani, also a longtime close ally of Trump. The Times reports a number of other senior advisers and low-level aides also received subpoenas.

The subpoenas are aimed at obtaining information on a failed bid by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election by submitting alternative slates of false electors from certain states.

Some of the subpoenas also seek information on Trump’s Save America political fundraising group, which the Times said was a new line of inquiry by the Justice Department.

The inquiry is also looking at the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. The newspaper reports the Justice Department is seeking any records or communications from people who organized, spoke at or provided security for Trump’s rally at the Ellipse in front of the White House that preceded the attack.

In addition to the subpoenas, the newspaper said that Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist for Trump, had their phones seized last week as evidence.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.