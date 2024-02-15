Accessibility links

US Justice Department Says It Disrupted Russian Intelligence Hacking Network

FILE - Binary code is projected onto a hooded person in this illustration photo taken on May 13, 2017. (TPX Images via Reuters)
Washington — 

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it disrupted a Russian intelligence hacking network.

"For the second time in two months, we've disrupted state-sponsored hackers from launching cyber-attacks behind the cover of compromised U.S. routers," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

The Justice Department said that a January 2024 court-authorized operation neutralized the network of hundreds of small office/home office (SOHO) routers controlled by Russian intelligence and used "to conceal and otherwise enable a variety of crimes."

"In this case, Russian intelligence services turned to criminal groups to help them target home and office routers, but the Justice Department disabled their scheme," Attorney General Merrick Garland added.

Garland said the Justice Department was accelerating efforts to disrupt the Russian government's cyber campaigns against the United States and its partners, including Ukraine.

