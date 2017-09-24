US Kills 17 IS Militants in Libya

Seventeen Islamic State militants were killed during precision strikes carried out by the United States in Libya, officials said Sunday.

"In coordination with Libya’s Government of National Accord and aligned forces, U.S. forces conducted six precision airstrikes in Libya against an ISIS desert camp on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:06 p.m. local time, killing 17 ISIS militants and destroying three (3) vehicles," U.S. Africa Command said in a statement.

According to the statement, the camp targeted was used by Islamic State forces to move fighters in and out of the country, plot attacks, and stockpile weapons.

The strikes were carried out in cooperation with Libya's military.