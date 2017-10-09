Lebanon Receives 2 Military Aircraft From US

The Lebanese army says the United States has supplied Beirut with two A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft designed for counter-insurgency operations.



The army said in a statement that the aircraft were handed to Lebanon on Monday at the Hamat air base north of the capital Beirut. It gave no further details.



Washington has been a major supporter of Lebanon's army, which until recently had been fighting the Islamic State group and al-Qaida's Syrian branch on the border with Syria.



Last year, Washington delivered three Huey II helicopters, raising to 10 the number of such U.S.-made aircraft in Lebanon's fleet.



The U.S. has provided more than $1 billion in military assistance to Lebanon since 2006.