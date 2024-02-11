Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

US-Led Coalition Blocks Attacks at Conoco Oil Field in Syria

This is a map showing much of Syria.
This is a map showing much of Syria.
beirut — 

Air defense systems operated by U.S.-led coalition troops based in eastern Syria halted six drone attacks targeting their base at the Conoco oil field on Saturday, a security source said.

The source did not tell Reuters if there were any casualties from the attacks.

Coalition troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who together fight remnants of the Islamic State group, have faced increased attacks by Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq since Hamas' terror attack against Israel on October 7.

This image taken from a video shows the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, General Mazloum Abdi, as he speaks from northeast Syria during an interview on Zoom with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 7, 2024, (Reuters TV via Reuters)
This image taken from a video shows the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, General Mazloum Abdi, as he speaks from northeast Syria during an interview on Zoom with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 7, 2024, (Reuters TV via Reuters)

The head of the SDF, General Mazloum Abdi, told Reuters last week that the U.S. should send additional air defense systems to Syria to protect their bases after six SDF fighters were killed in one of the drone attacks.

Another drone attack blamed on Iran-backed groups on a border outpost in Jordan killed three U.S. soldiers and injured more than 30 service members late last month.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG