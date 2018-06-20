US Man Pleads Guilty of Trying to Aid IS

A 22-year-old man from New York has pleaded guilty of attempting to provide material support to Islamic State.

Parveg Ahmed was arrested after flying from the United States to Saudi Arabia last year and then attempting to cross into Syria. But he was stopped before he could complete his mission.

Law enforcement officials searched Ahmed's computer and found a recording of radical Islamist clerics, including Anwar al-Awlaki and Abdullah el-Faisal.

Al-Awlaki was a U.S.-born leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula who was killed in 2011. Al-Faisal is a Jamaican-born cleric found guilty of terrorism in Britain.

Officials also found social media postings by Ahmed declaring support for IS and a desire to travel to the Middle East and join IS fighting.

Ahmed faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.