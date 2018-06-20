Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US Man Pleads Guilty of Trying to Aid IS

  • VOA News
FILE - Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born cleric linked to al-Qaida's Yemen-based wing, lectures in an unknown location in this still image taken from video released by Intelwire.com on Sept. 30, 2011. Parveg Ahmed's computer was found to contain a recording of a message by al-Awlaki.

A 22-year-old man from New York has pleaded guilty of attempting to provide material support to Islamic State.

Parveg Ahmed was arrested after flying from the United States to Saudi Arabia last year and then attempting to cross into Syria. But he was stopped before he could complete his mission.

Law enforcement officials searched Ahmed's computer and found a recording of radical Islamist clerics, including Anwar al-Awlaki and Abdullah el-Faisal.

Al-Awlaki was a U.S.-born leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula who was killed in 2011. Al-Faisal is a Jamaican-born cleric found guilty of terrorism in Britain.

Officials also found social media postings by Ahmed declaring support for IS and a desire to travel to the Middle East and join IS fighting.

Ahmed faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Your opinion

Show comments

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG