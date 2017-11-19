US Marine Involved in Fatal Accident in Okinawa

Police in Okinawa are investigating a fatal traffic accident, involving an elderly man and a U.S. Marine.

Police say a 61-year-old man died when his vehicle and the serviceman's truck collided.

Kazuhiko Miyagi of the Okinawa police confirmed that the Marine's breath test had an alcohol level three times the legal limit.

The Marines have expressed their "sincere condolences" to the victim's family and have promised to cooperate with the investigation.

The names of the two drivers have not been released.

The U.S. has a number of military bases in Japan with tens of thousands of U.S. troops. Many of the troops are stationed on Okinawa, where there has been longstanding opposition to their presence.

The U.S. military is in Japan as part of a joint security treaty.