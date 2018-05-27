Accessibility links

US Marines' Bravery Celebrated 100 Years After French Battle

  • Associated Press
Mark Shively, from Beaverton, Oregon leaves flowers at the grave of his grandfather's unit commander, World War I U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Carleton Burr, during Memorial Day weekend at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, May 26, 2018.
BELLEAU, FRANCE — 

High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a turning point in World War I and a key moment in Marine Corps history.

People attend a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 27, 2018.
The ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in the village of Belleau on Sunday included speeches by military officials, including Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, prayers, wreath laying, reading of poems and the national anthems of the three countries.

A crowd of more than 5,000 attended the event celebrating the fierce and deadly monthlong battle considered as the first major engagement of U.S. troops in the war, especially Marines whose bravery helped the Allied Forces win in Belleau.

