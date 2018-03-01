Accessibility links

US Markets Fall on Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Announcement

  • Associated Press
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, March 1, 2018.
NEW YORK — 

Stocks are turning sharply lower in afternoon trading as talk of steep tariffs on steel and aluminum spook investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped as much as 500 points Thursday.

Industrial companies that would take a hit from higher steel and aluminum prices fell sharply.

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar fell 2 percent and aerospace giant Boeing gave back 4 percent.

Big exporters like Apple and drugmaker Pfizer, which would suffer if trade tensions picked up, also fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 41 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,671. The benchmark index is coming off its worst month in two years.

The Dow was down 470 points, or 19 percent, at 24,554. The Nasdaq composite fell 127 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,142.

This is a breaking story; please check back for updates.

