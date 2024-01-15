US Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

The United States observes its Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday with parades, prayer services and volunteer events in honor of the late civil rights icon.

President Joe Biden is traveling to Philadelphia to volunteer at a hunger relief organization.

In South Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris is due to give an address that the White House says will encourage people to “use their voices to continue fighting for justice and against attacks on fundamental freedoms.”

The U.S. government agency AmeriCorps is one of many service-oriented organizations holding events for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of National Service as people across the country use the holiday to take part in community service projects.

Every year on the third Monday in January, Americans honor King, the slain civil rights leader who in the 1950s and 1960s organized nonviolent protests against southern segregation, the struggle for Black equality and voting rights.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press.

