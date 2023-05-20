US-Mexico Border Dominates Week’s Immigration News

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Diverse Nationalities, Professions Among Migrants at US-Mexico Border

In the past, most of the migrants entering the U.S. or apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border were coming from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. But the nationalities of the migrants seeking to enter the United States at the U.S.-Mexico border have shifted over the past few months. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

Title 42 Ends, Posing New Challenges to Migrants, Authorities

Since the COVID-era immigration policy known as Title 42 ended last week, the U.S. says it has sent thousands of people who have crossed into the U.S. irregularly back to Mexico or back to their home country. But many immigrants who want to follow the rules say it is very difficult to apply for asylum. VOA's Celia Mendoza reports.

Mayorkas: No Asylum Ban, But Lawful Pathways Incentivized

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas denied claims that the change in U.S. policy amounts to a ban on asylum-seekers, but he also emphasized that there is a lawful and orderly way to reach the U.S. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details.

US Homeland Security Chief: No Migration Surge at Mexican Border

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the number of migrants trying to cross into the United States from Mexico since border entry rules were changed late last week has dropped nearly in half but that it was “too early” to know whether the surge in migration has peaked. VOA’s Ken Bredemeier reports.

US-Mexico Border Appears Calm After Lifting of Pandemic Asylum Restrictions

The border between the U.S. and Mexico was relatively calm Friday, offering few signs of the chaos that had been feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions. The Associated Press reports.

As Title 42 Ends, Confusion at the US-Mexico Border

The emergency health order used during the pandemic at the U.S.-Mexico border to quickly expel migrants back to Mexico or to their home countries has ended. VOA’s immigration correspondent Aline Barros reports on how the situation is unfolding along the South Texas border.

Honduran Teen Dies in US Immigration Custody

The mother of a 17-year-old who died this week in U.S. immigration custody demanded answers from U.S. officials Friday, saying her son had no known illnesses and had not shown any signs of being sick before his death. The Associated Press reports.

The Inside Story - Immigration Dilemma

We're diving into the U.S. immigration dilemma and exploring the growing surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Find out what Washington is doing to address this long-troubled immigration policy and how it's impacting the safety and management of people in this humanitarian crisis. VOA’s The Inside Story devotes an episode to the issue.

White House Defends Border Policy Amid Criticism from Opponents, Advocates

The White House on Thursday sought to soothe concerns that throngs of desperate migrants — like those seen this week along the 3,100-kilometer border separating the United States from Mexico — could become the norm after the lifting of the pandemic-related migrant expulsion policy known as Title 42. VOA’s White House correspondent Anita Powell reports.

Immigration Around the World

Migration, Defense Issues Unite Political Forces Ahead of Greek Elections

Like Turkey, Greece faces key national elections this month, and topping the foreign policy agenda are Athens’ tense relations with its NATO ally and neighbor. Conservative and liberal parties in Greece have long differed in their approach to dealing with Turkey, along with related issues of defense and illegal migration. Now, they are emerging more united than previously. Produced by Anthee Carassava.

Number of Refugees Who Fled Sudan for Chad Double in Week

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says that the number of people who fled from Sudan to Chad has doubled to 55,000 in the last week, and many are women and children. Henry Wilkins spoke to Sudanese refugees who just arrived at a newly created camp in Borota, Chad.

Brazil Sends Thousands of Venezuelan Migrants to Country's Rich Southern States

As the sun rose, Miguel Gonzalez, partner Maryelis Rodriguez and their four young children got off a passenger bus after an 18-hour ride south from the eastern Venezuelan community they desperately wanted to leave. The Associated Press reports.

Spain Welcomes Immigrants in Battle Against Depopulation

Much of western Europe is dealing with dwindling populations, and the problem is especially severe in Spain, where the government says more than half of the country’s municipalities are in danger of depopulation as many young people move to cities or choose not to have children. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Alfonso Beato in the Catalonian town of Vilada, where a Honduran immigrant and her three daughters are breathing life into a community.

Canada on Track to Host Largest Afghan Resettlement Program

The government of Canada says it is determined to reach its target of admitting at least 40,000 Afghan refugees by the end of the year. More than 30,600 Afghans have been resettled in Canada since August 2021 when Ottawa announced it would admit thousands of Afghans whose lives could be at risk under the new Taliban regime. Produced by Akmal Dawi.

News Brief

-- The U.S. Immigration System explained by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.