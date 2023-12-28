US, Mexico Discuss Options to Slow Surge of Migrants at Border

U.S. and Mexican officials met Wednesday in Mexico City to discuss how to slow the surge of migrants at the two countries' shared border, where there have been as many as 10,000 illegal crossings daily in December.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met for about two hours in the afternoon with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Ahead of the meeting, the U.S. delegation stressed the need for Mexico to do more to limit the number of migrants reaching the U.S. southwestern border.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico is willing to help but said he wants to see progress in U.S. relations with two of the top sources of migrants, Cuba and Venezuela. He also stressed the need for more development aid for the region.

"We have always talked about addressing the causes [of migration]. The ideal thing is to help poor countries," Lopez Obrador said before the meeting.

Record levels of migrants

The critical one-day meeting comes as migration numbers have reached record levels. In 2023, more than a half-million migrants, many fleeing crime, poverty and regional conflicts, crossed the Darien Gap jungle into Central America. That is double the number who attempted the trek in 2022.

The surge of arrests at the southwest U.S. border, with 10,000 migrants trying to cross each day, has strained the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

On December 18, the United States briefly closed a pair of rail crossings with Mexico, citing migrants using freight trains to travel to areas near the border and the need to redirect CBP personnel to assist U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Barcena said after the meeting that it was important for Mexico to get the United States to reopen border crossings.

"We spoke about the importance of the border, and about the economic relationship ... the importance of reopening the border crossings, that is a priority for us," Barcena said.

Caravan continues toward US border

Before the meeting, Secretary Blinken's office said he would "discuss unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere and identify ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges, including actions to enable the reopening of key ports of entry across our shared border."

The migration crisis has become a roadblock for U.S. President Joe Biden. Congressional Republicans have made changes to immigration law a condition to passing legislation that includes U.S. military support for Ukraine, as well as Israel and Taiwan.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall also attended the meeting, as did members of Lopez Obrador's Cabinet.

Also Wednesday, about 6,000 migrants and asylum-seekers, including small children, continued their slow march north from southern Mexico in a caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.