US Military: Airstrike Kills 13 IS Fighters in Somalia

A U.S. airstrike in Somalia has killed 13 Islamic State fighters, according to a U.S. military statement.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said late Thursday the strike against the terrorist group was conducted in the Golis Mountains.

"… we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike," the statement said.

Another recent U.S.-launched strike killed three IS insurgents in Somalia.

AFRICOM said in April that it had killed Abdulhakim Dhuqub, an IS leader in Somalia.

IS, however, is not the only terrorist group in Somalia. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group maintains a larger presence in Somalia than IS.