US Military Confirms Fourth Soldier Killed in Niger

The U.S. military said Friday that a fourth U.S. soldier was killed during an attack this week in Niger.

Military officials said the soldier went missing after a deadly ambush on Wednesday during a joint U.S.-Niger patrol. They said the soldier's body was found Friday after an extensive search.

Three other U.S. soldiers were already confirmed dead after the attack. A U.S. defense official told VOA on Thursday that the soldiers killed were members of the U.S. Army Special Forces, also known as Green Berets.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, although U.S. officials say they suspect that a local branch of Islamic State was responsible.

Niger's army said the joint patrol of U.S. and Nigerien soldiers was ambushed by 40 to 50 militants in vehicles and on motorcycles. AFRICOM said the attack took place about 200 kilometers north of Niger's capital, Niamey, not far from the Niger-Mali border.

Four members of Nigerien security forces were also killed during Wednesday's attack. Eight Nigerien soldiers and two U.S. troops were wounded.

Various Islamist militant groups operate in Niger, with Nigeria-based Boko Haram carrying out attacks in eastern Niger and Algeria-based al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) operating in the west along with pockets of Islamic State fighters.

Emmanuelle Lachaussee, an official at the French Embassy in Washington, told VOA that French forces helped evacuate the U.S. soldiers after the assault.

The United States has about 800 service members in Niger to provide support for the U.S. Embassy and counterterrorism training for government forces battling Islamist militant groups.

Joint Staff Director Lieutenant General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie Jr. told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday that America has increased its military presence in Niger in recent years, calling the U.S.-Niger military relationship "a very good success story."

He cautioned, however, that U.S. troops remain at risk during their missions in the African nation, adding that the troops killed Wednesday died "in combat."