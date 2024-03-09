Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US Military Helicopter Crash in Texas Kills 3

In this frame grab taken from video provided by KRGV, authorities gather near where a helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed, killing two National Guard soldiers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent on March 8, 2024. (KRGV via AP)
In this frame grab taken from video provided by KRGV, authorities gather near where a helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed, killing two National Guard soldiers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent on March 8, 2024. (KRGV via AP)

A helicopter patrolling the U.S. border with Mexico crashed Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent, the U.S. military said.

In a statement, the U.S Joint North Task Force said the UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the federal southwest border support mission crashed at 2:50 p.m. while conducting aviation operations near Rio Grande City, Texas.

The Joint North Task Force statement said another soldier was injured. The statement said the names of the victims will not be released until next of kin have been notified. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Associated Press, citing a county official, reported those on board included one woman and three men. The report said the person who was injured was in critical condition.

The Joint North Task Force is based at Fort Bliss, Texas, and is an operation under the Defense Department that supports Customs and Border Protection with National Guard units.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

  • 16x9 Image

    VOA News

    The Voice of America provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of over 326 million people. Stories with the VOA News byline are the work of multiple VOA journalists and may contain information from wire service reports.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG