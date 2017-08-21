US Navy Destroyer Collides with Merchant Ship

The U.S. Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain has been involved in a collision with a merchant ship east of Singapore, near the Strait of Malacca.

The U.S. 7th Fleet released a statement early Monday that the guided-missile destroyer collided with the Alnic MC at about 6:20 a.m. local time. It was headed to Singapore for a routine port visit.

The McCain was damaged, the statement said. It is not clear if any sailors were injured in the incident.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said it is undertaking search-and-rescue efforts alongside local authorities.

No other details were immediately available.

It is the second collision involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.



The Fitzgerald's captain was relieved of command and other sailors are to be punished after the Navy found poor seamanship and flaws in keeping watch contributed to the collision, the Navy said last week.