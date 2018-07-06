US Newsrooms Honor Annapolis Shooting Victims

Bustling newsrooms across the United States fell silent for one minute Thursday afternoon to remember the five Annapolis, Maryland, journalists who were shot to death last week.

Reporters at the Voice of America newsroom in Washington stood at their desks, with computer keyboards, televisions and phones falling silent.

Editors at The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk read out the names of the five victims.

About 100 journalists at the normally busy Associated Press headquarters in New York clustered around the national news desk.

The moment of silence was held at 2:33 p.m. EDT, the time when gunman Jarrod Ramos allegedly opened fire in the office of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on June 28, leaving five people dead.

Ramos is in jail, facing five counts of first-degree murder.

He reportedly had a grudge against the newspaper because of stories written about him involving alleged harassment of a former classmate with whom he wanted a relationship.