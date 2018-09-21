US Official 'Optimistic' About Resolving Trade Dispute with China 

The United States is optimistic about finding a way forward in trade talks with China, but no date has yet been determined for further talks between the two countries, according to a senior White House official.

The official told reporters Friday at the White House that China "must come to the table in a meaningful way" for there to be progress on the trade dispute.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said while there is no confirmed meeting between the United States and China, the two countries "remain in touch."

"The president's team is all on the same page as to what's required from China," according to the official.

The Trump administration has argued that tariffs on Chinese goods would force China to trade on more favorable terms with the United States.

It has demanded that China better protect American intellectual property, including ending the practice of cybertheft. The Trump administration has also called on China to allow U.S. companies greater access to Chinese markets and to cut its U.S. trade surplus.

Earlier this week, the United States ordered duties on another $200 billion of Chinese goods to go into effect on September 24. China responded by adding $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list.

The United States already has imposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China has retaliated on an equal amount of U.S. goods.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump threatened even more tariffs on Chinese goods — another $267 billion worth of duties that would cover virtually all the goods China imports to the United States.

"That changes the equation," he told reporters.

China has threatened to retaliate against any potential new tariffs. However, China's imports from the United States are $200 billion a year less than American imports from China, so it would run out of room to match U.S. sanctions.