US Officials Welcome Start of Ramadan

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said Wednesday the United States “reaffirms our support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation” as they issued a message offering best wishes to Muslims in the U.S. and around the world at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Turkiye and Syria — who have lost many loved ones during the recent devastating earthquakes — and with the people of Pakistan, who are rebuilding their lives following last summer’s floods,” the Bidens said in a written statement using the Turkish government’s preferred version of the country’s name.

Their statement also said the United States and its partners stand in solidarity with Muslims who face continued oppression, including Uyghurs in China and Rohingya in Myanmar.

“During this holy month, we also honor Muslim communities across our nation that have been part of the American story since our founding,” the Bidens said. “From science and technology, to arts and academia, to law and medicine, to business and government, and beyond — Muslim Americans continue to strengthen our nation’s diverse tapestry generation after generation.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his own statement marking the start of Ramadan that many U.S. embassies and consulates will host fast-breaking iftar meals “to share in the month’s beautiful traditions and demonstrate our commitment to promoting social cohesion, inclusion, and diversity within our communities.”

“We express deep appreciation for our longstanding partnerships with diverse communities across the Muslim world and remain committed to promoting religious freedom for all, both at home and abroad,” Blinken said.