US Open to China Trade Talks, Yet Could Impose New Tariffs

The U.S. said Monday it is ready to negotiate a trade deal with China whenever Beijing is prepared for serious talks, but Washington also appeared ready to impose new tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese exports.

"We are ready to negotiate and talk with China any time that they are ready for serious and substantive negotiations towards free trade to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, to open markets, to allow the most competitive economy in the world, ours, to export more and more goods and services to China," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told the Economic Club of New York.

But Kudlow also said he expects the U.S. would soon impose the new tariffs, 10 percent levies on a range of Chinese products, including electronics, seafood, furniture, tires and chemicals.

China last week said it welcomed the possibility of new trade talks with the U.S., but Bloomberg News reported that Beijing would call off the negotiations if Washington levies tariffs on Chinese exports on top of those already imposed.

In a Twitter comment, President Donald Trump declared that tariff increases he has imposed have boosted the U.S. economy, the world's largest.

"Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country - and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable," Trump tweeted. "If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be “Tariffed!”