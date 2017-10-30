Accessibility links

US Pledges $60M for Sahel Counterterror Force

FILE - A Malian Armed Forces patch worn by a soldier is pictured during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Tin Hama, Mali, Oct. 19, 2017.

The United States has pledged up to $60 million to support counterterrorism efforts by nations in Africa's Sahel region.

The funding, announced Monday by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, will support the Group of Five Sahel Joint Task Force, a military unit set up by Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger earlier this year.

"Defeating terrorism depends on making sure terrorist organization cannot have safe havens on any continent," Tillerson said. "This money will boslter our regional partners in their fight to ensure security and stability in the face of ISIS and affiliated groups and other terrorist networks."

Earlier this month, fighters affiliated with Islamic State ambushed a team of U.S. and Nigerien troops in southwestern Niger. Four U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded in the attack.

A combination photo of U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson (L to R), U.S. Special Forces Sgt. Bryan Black, U.S. Special Forces Sgt. Dustin Wright and U.S. Special Forces Sgt. La David Johnson killed in Niger, West Africa, Oct. 4, 2017.
A combination photo of U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson (L to R), U.S. Special Forces Sgt. Bryan Black, U.S. Special Forces Sgt. Dustin Wright and U.S. Special Forces Sgt. La David Johnson killed in Niger, West Africa, Oct. 4, 2017.

Military officials have said the team was in the area to conduct surveillance on a terrorist leader.

Along with Islamic State, several al-Qaida-linked groups operate in the Sahel region, including al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Nigeria-based Boko Haram.

Chad and Niger have battled Boko Haram incursions for the past three years, while Mali saw jihadist groups take over the northern half of the country in 2012.

