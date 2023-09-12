US Police Warn Escaped Killer Is Armed 

U.S. police hunting escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante warned early Tuesday that he was armed as they searched for him in a township northwest of Philadelphia.

The 34-year-old Brazilian national scaled the wall of Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on August 31 and for nearly two weeks has evaded a massive manhunt by hundreds of law enforcement officers with helicopters, drones and search dogs.

Cavalcante's jailbreak came a week after he was sentenced to life for stabbing his girlfriend to death in front of her children in 2021.

According to police, he is also wanted for homicide in Brazil.

Pennsylvania State Police said early Tuesday they were pursuing the fugitive in South Coventry Township, Chester County, 50 kilometers northwest of Philadelphia.

"Cavalcante is armed with a weapon. Residents in the area are asked continue to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors," the state police said in a Facebook post.