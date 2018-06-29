Accessibility links

US' Pompeo, Saudi Arabia's Al Falih Meet, Discuss Energy Security

FILE - Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed energy security at a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih on Friday in Washington, the department said.

No other details were provided in a department statement.

The United States has pushed for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to add to oil supply to counter the U.S. effort to isolate Iran through renewed sanctions.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said it wants to boost production to 11 million barrels a day to offset declining exports from Iran.

