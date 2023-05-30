US Providing $300 Million in More Aid for Ukraine

The United States will provide another $300 million in new military aid for Ukraine in a package that is expected to include munitions for Ukraine’s Patriot missile defense system, defense officials tell VOA.

The officials, who spoke to VOA on condition of anonymity ahead of the package’s expected release Wednesday, said the latest aid also includes rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and more tank ammunition and anti-armor capabilities ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive.

Zuni unguided aircraft rockets and AIM-7 radar-guided air-to-air missiles are being provided for air support, and Avenger air defense systems and Stinger surface-to-air missile systems will also be included, according to officials.

Once released, the aid package will mark the 39th authorized presidential drawdown of military equipment from Defense Department inventories since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. has pledged more than $37 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, although the Pentagon continues to work through an accounting error that overstated the amount of value going to Kyiv. When calculating its aid package estimates, the Department of Defense was counting the cost incurred to replace the weapons given to Ukraine, while it should have been totaling the cost of the systems actually sent, officials told VOA.

The error that is expected to translate into about $3 billion available for more aid to Ukraine, according to officials.

Moscow began a renewed offensive in Ukraine earlier this year that has stalled, and Kyiv is preparing for a massive counteroffensive that is expected to begin in the coming days or weeks.

A senior military official, speaking to VOA on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, said the Ukrainian counter-offensive would probably not be “as dramatic” as some people expect but still would be carried out “deliberately and effectively” by targeting Russia’s ability to control its defenses inside Ukraine.