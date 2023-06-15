US Regulator Panel Weighs Makeup of Next COVID Vaccine 

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration met Thursday to discuss and vote on whether to recommend targeting one of the currently dominant XBB coronavirus variants in updated COVID-19 shots being developed for a fall vaccination campaign.

FDA staff reviewers in documents released this week said available evidence suggests this year's shots should target an XBB variant. XBB and its offshoots, which now account for most U.S. infections, are descendants of the omicron variant that caused COVID cases to surge to record levels early last year.

U.S. regulators are looking to bring the next COVID shots more closely in line with the circulating virus.

The next-generation shots should select a single XBB-related target, the FDA's staff reviewers suggested. A so-called monovalent vaccine would be a change from the most recent bivalent COVID boosters that targeted both the original strain of the coronavirus and omicron.

Top FDA official Peter Marks said there was concern about another COVID wave over the 2023-24 winter, when population immunity could wane further.

The expert panel meeting comes after an advisory group to the World Health Organization last month recommended the next wave of COVID booster shots be updated to target XBB subvariants. Europe's medicine regulators backed that recommendation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots broadly last year. But panel member Dr. Paul Offit questioned whether the shots needed to be recommended for "everybody every season," noting that the highest risk groups are those most likely to benefit from an annual booster.

Only about 17% of the U.S. population, about 56.5 million people, received a COVID booster during the 2022-23 vaccination season, according to government data through early May. Older Americans were boosted at a higher rate than the general population.

"The highest-risk people are really older adults as well as people with significant comorbidities," said Dr. Paul Sax from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, who is not on the advisory panel. "That's the primary group to target."

The FDA will consider recommendations from its outside experts before deciding on the composition of the shots.

COVID vaccine makers Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are developing versions of their respective vaccines targeting XBB.1.5 and other currently circulating subvariants. Preclinical data from all three were presented at the meeting.

COVID deaths and hospitalizations have declined in 2023, and the U.S. government in May ended its COVID Public Health Emergency, which had allowed millions of Americans to receive vaccines, tests and treatments at no cost.