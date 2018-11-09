US Remains Committed to N. Korea Sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told reporters North Korea hasn't progressed enough on the denuclearization front to warrant lifting sanctions.



She made the remarks prior to entering a closed-door U.N. Security Council session called by Russia to discuss the topic.



"If you look at the resolutions, and the way they were set up was they specifically dealt with the threat to peace and security by weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles," she added. "That threat is still there, they still have their facilities, they have still not allowed inspectors to go and inspect the nuclear facility or the ballistic missile facility. And as long as that's happening, we need to stay the course."



Haley said Washington had caught Moscow breaking North Korean sanctions and characterized the meeting as an attempt by Russia to strengthen ties with Pyongyang.

Margaret Besheer at the United Nations Contributed.