US Republicans Unveil Fundraising Tool to Match Democrats' Actblue

  • Associated Press
FILE - Supporters carry a flag displaying the elephant symbol of the Republican party while campaigning for candidates for office, in Rowland Heights, California, Nov. 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON — 

The U.S. Republican Party (GOP) believes it finally has its answer to the Democratic fundraising behemoth ActBlue.

GOP groups are lending their support to a new donor platform called Patriot Pass, which they say will help the party match and even surpass the organization that sent more than $700 million to Democratic campaigns in 2018.

After the Republican Party's midterm losses, party officials said they needed to find a way to match ActBlue's small-dollar fundraising power.

The Republican platform is a joint effort of GOP payment processing firm Revv and the party's data clearinghouse, DataTrust. Revv founder Gerrit Lansing says that combination will help the GOP pass Democrats.

Democrats are playing a game of catch-up of their own, struggling to create a hub for their data to rival DataTrust.

News of the new GOP donor platform was first reported by Politico.

