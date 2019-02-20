US Sanctions Indian National, Declaring Him a Drug Trafficker 

The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Indian national Jasmeet Hakimzada, declaring him a major foreign drug trafficker.

Six other people and entities were also sanctioned, including Hakimzada's parents, who allegedly help him run his operation.

"Jasmeet Hakimzada's global drug trafficking and money laundering network has been involved in smuggling heroin and synthetic opioids around the world," a senior Treasury Department official said.

Hakimzada lives in the United Arab Emirates. He is accused of running a worldwide drug trafficking ring that smuggles heroin, cocaine, opioids and other substances into the United States, Australia, Britain and New Zealand.

Treasury said he has laundered hundreds of millions of dollars through a trading company in the UAE.

A U.S. federal grand jury indicted Hakimzada in 2017 on 46 counts of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Under the sanctions, all of Hakimzada's assets in the U.S. are frozen and U.S. citizens are barred from doing any business with him.