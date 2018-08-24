US Sanctions on Russia for Nerve Agent Attack Start Monday

U.S. sanctions against Russia tied to a nerve agent attack in Britain will officially take effect on Monday, according to a notice posted on Friday at the

Federal Register, a daily catalog of actions and regulations at government agencies.

The State Department's plans to terminate foreign assistance and some arms sales and financing to Russia, as well as deny the country credit and prohibit the export of security-sensitive goods and technology will be formally published on Aug. 27, according to the notice. That publication will officially put the sanctions into effect.

Plans to impose the sanctions were announced by the Trump administration on Aug. 8 for what the State Department said was Moscow's use of a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain.