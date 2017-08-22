US Sanctions Russian, Chinese Firms for Helping North Korea Militarize

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Chinese and Russian individuals and companies Tuesday, accusing them of conducting business with North Korea in ways that helped Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programs.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the 10 companies and six individuals helped North Korea generate revenue that could be used to pay for weapons programs.

According to the Treasury, those targeted do business with previously sanctioned companies and people who work with the North Korean energy sector, help place North Korean workers abroad, or help Pyongyang evade international financial restrictions.

The move follows angry exchanges between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea’s test-firing of missiles capable of reaching targets in the region as well as parts of U.S. territory.