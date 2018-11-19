US Targets South African Who Helped North Korea Skirt Oil Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a Russian-born South African citizen Monday, alleging the man helped North Korea evade sanctions to purchase oil.

Vladlen Amtchentsev, 49, purportedly helped North Korea obtain fuel oil and gas oil, and worked with Singapore front companies to launder millions of dollars through the U.S. to help sanctioned North Korean banks.

Amtchentsev’s assets in the U.S. will be blocked, and U.S. citizens will be “prohibited from dealing with him.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “North Korea depends upon the help of criminals and illicit actors to raise and transfer funds ... Treasury will continue to enforce and implement sanctions against any actor that seeks to aid the regime’s deceptive practices.”