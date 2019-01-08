US Sanctions Venezuelans for Alleged Participation in Currency Scheme

The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Venezuelans for allegedly stealing billions of government dollars through corrupt currency transactions.

Among those targeted are former Venezuelan treasurer Claudia Patricia Diaz Guillen and Raul Gorrin, the owner of Globovision, Venezuela's largest private broadcaster.

Prosecutors in the southeastern U.S. city of Miami indicted Gorrin last year for allegedly bribing Venezuela treasury officials to buy dollars at a distorted exchange rate and reselling them on the black market for big gains.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday the deals carried out through the currency exchange were part of another illegal scheme the Venezuelan government had long used to steal from its citizens.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the sanctions Tuesday, just days before Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is to be sworn in for a new term in office after a disputed election.

Investigators allege 23 groups were part of the scheme, including Magus Holdings in Miami and Tindaya Properties in New York.