US Says Credible 'Terrorist' Threat Against Facilities in Congo

KINSHASA — 

The U.S. embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that it had received "credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. government facilities" in the capital Kinshasa.

The e-mailed security alert sent to U.S. citizens also said the Kinshasa embassy would be closed to the public on Monday, Nov. 26.

The embassy declined to make any further comment.

