US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution

The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia.

“Earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

The Security Council adopted the resolution in 2015, codifying the international agreement that restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

“It is our belief that these UAVs that were transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under 2231.”

In recent weeks, Ukraine has repeatedly reported Russian attacks on its cities using Iran's Shahed-136 drones. Iran denies equipping Russia with its drones.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that the Iranians “have not been truthful about this and deny providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine.”

Jean-Pierre said the United States will enforce sanctions on Russian and Iranian arms trade, and will “make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia.”