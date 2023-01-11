Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
VOA News on Iran

US Says it Intercepted Iranian Weapons Bound for Yemen

Thousands of AK-47 assault rifles, seized from a fishing vessel, sit on the flight deck of USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), in the Gulf of Oman in Arabian Sea, in this photo taken Jan. 7, 2023 and released by U.S. Naval Forces on Jan. 10, 2023.

The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it intercepted a shipment of assault rifles last week bound for Yemen that it believes came from Iran.

A statement from the U.S. 5th Fleet said 2,116 AK-47 assault rifles were found on a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was traversing “a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo” to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The statement said U.S. forces had intercepted two other fishing vessels in the same area during the past two months that were also carrying weapons from Iran to Yemen.

“This shipment is part of a continued pattern of destabilizing activity from Iran,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “These threats have our attention. We remain vigilant in detecting any maritime activity that impedes freedom of navigation or compromises regional security.”

Thousands of AK-47 assault rifles, seized from a fishing vessel transiting along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen, sit on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during an inventory process, in the Gulf of Oman in Arabian Sea, in this photo taken on Jan. 7, 2023 and released by U.S. Naval Forces on Jan. 10, 2023.
Thousands of AK-47 assault rifles, seized from a fishing vessel transiting along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen, sit on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during an inventory process, in the Gulf of Oman in Arabian Sea, in this photo taken on Jan. 7, 2023 and released by U.S. Naval Forces on Jan. 10, 2023.

Iran has repeatedly denied arming the Houthis, while independent and U.N. experts have traced components from seized shipments back to Iran.

Yemen erupted into conflict in late 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital. The fight escalated in early 2015 with the entry of a Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of Yemen’s exiled government.

A six-month cease-fire expired in October, and the years of fighting has left millions in Yemen in need of humanitarian aid.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG