US Security Advisor: US Withdrawal From Syria Conditional

President Donald Trump's national security advisor says the U.S. will not abruptly withdraw its military from Syria.

John Bolton said Sunday, during a visit to Israel, the military pull out depends on defeating the Islamic State terrorist group.

Bolton said Trump "wants the ISIS caliphate destroyed."

The security advisor also said the U.S. wants assurances from Turkey about the safety of Kurdish fighters allied with the United States before the U.S. military withdraws.

Trump was widely criticized when he announced a U.S. military withdrawal from Syria that was supposed to happen within weeks.

Bolton's comments are the first public confirmation that the withdrawal process has been slowed down.