US Sees No ‘Specific or Credible’ Threat Linked to Calls for Day of Rage

U.S. Homeland Security officials have yet to see indications that calls for a day of anger on Friday by a former leader of the Hamas militant group will spark violence across the United States, though they remain worried that a torrent of images and propaganda could quickly change the threat landscape.

Federal and state law enforcement agencies have been increasing security around houses of worship and other sites in response to the plea by former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal for Muslims to "to join in the fight" and deliver a "message of anger" in support of the group’s fight against Israel.

But the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said late Thursday there is nothing pointing to imminent violence.

"We, DHS and our intelligence partners do not at present have any specific and credible intelligence that would indicate any potential threat to the U.S. stemming from Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel at this time," an official said, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department.

"If any information is developed that would require that we adjust our security posture to protect the homeland, we are, of course, prepared to do that," the official said. "But again, want to underscore at this stage, no specific credible intelligence indicating any potential threat to the homeland at this time."

Despite the lack of intelligence, many law enforcement agencies, including those that protect the U.S. Capitol, are not taking any chances.

"There will be an increased security presence and activity on Capitol grounds over the next few days," according to a memo Thursday by House sergeant-at-arms William McFarland that was obtained by Axios.

"During this time of enhanced vigilance, there will be seen and unseen security enhancements to include restrictions to the Capitol Plaza," the memo said, citing the calls on social media and other platforms for "Day of Rage."

Police departments in New York and Los Angeles have also ordered all personnel to be in uniform and on patrol in case of possible incidents.

Even the White House is taking notice.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday met with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to focus on support for Jewish, Arab and Muslim communities that could be at risk, due to the Hamas terror attacks that have killed at least 1,300 people in Israel and the Israeli military response, which has killed at least 1,500 people in Gaza.

Additionally, DHS hosted a call with almost 4,000 law enforcement officials while pushing out additional resources to some 2,000 agencies across the U.S.

"One of the things we made clear with our state and local partners … was just how volatile and unpredictable the threat environment might be," the DHS official said. "The ways in which the conflict overseas or the conflict in Israel could escalate or expand beyond its current phase and the ways in which that might create additional homeland security challenges for us here."

A second official, who also spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said DHS is well aware of "the fears that we see in communities nationwide."

"We have been actively engaged at the direction of the secretary to work directly with Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities, law enforcement officials, state and local leaders to ensure that communities are vigilant against any potential threat of violence or disruption during this conflict," the second official added.

Much of the potential threat is also hard to predict.

In repeated threat assessments, Homeland Security officials have warned the biggest danger is "marked by lone offenders or small group attacks that occur with little warning."

The most recent threat assessment, issued in September, further warned of "enduring racial, ethnic, religious and anti-government ideologies" that could serve as motivation.

Adding to the concern are graphic videos of the Hamas attacks, pro-Hamas propaganda, images of the aftermath of Israeli military response in Gaza, and disinformation that have flooded social media platforms.

U.S. officials caution it is the type of material that could push those prone to violence over the edge.

"The volume and velocity of content flowing, tied to what's going on can serve as an accelerant," the first DHS official said in response to a question from VOA.

"It's something we worry about," the official added. "What it does is put even more pressure on our colleagues in local law enforcement who are often the ones to first observe or be in a position to first observe or become aware of someone's move in that direction."

U.S. law enforcement agencies are not the only ones worried about potential violence spilling over from Israel and Gaza into the U.S.

The U.S. military and its allies have also been keeping a close watch on Hezbollah and other Iranian-linked groups known to operate in Central and South America, whose members might be sympathetic to Hamas’ cause.

The U.S. is "watching very, very closely," the commander of U.S. Southern Command said Wednesday during a forum in Washington.

"Working with our partner nations, obviously they're concerned, too," General Laura Richardson said in response to a question from VOA.

DHS officials, however, said Thursday that the department was not aware of any information suggesting that individuals with some sort of connection to the terror attacks in Israel or who are motivated by the attacks are currently seeking to use migration patterns to cross into the U.S. along its southern border.