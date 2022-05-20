Ukraine
US Senate Approves $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a new $40 billion aid package for Ukraine as the country combats Russia’s invasion. The House of Representatives voted in favor of the package last week.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure promptly.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Thursday that the Senate passage of the aid package was “a manifestation of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom.”
In another development Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration is authorizing $100 million more in military aid to Ukraine. The package of aid includes 18 more howitzers and 18 vehicles to move them, and three more anti-artillery radars, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday hundreds more Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, bringing the total this week to 1,730.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement Thursday it was registering fighters who left Azovstal, an operation that began Tuesday.
“The ICRC is not transporting POWs to the places where they are held,” the organization said.
“The registration process that the ICRC facilitated involves the individual filling out a form with personal details like name, date of birth and closest relative. This information allows the ICRC to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families,” it said.
Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the Russian account of the number of Ukrainian fighters who have surrendered at the last holdout in Mariupol. Ukraine has expressed hopes that the soldiers can be part of a prisoner swap with Russia, while Russia’s main investigative body said it intends to interrogate them and determine if any were involved in crimes against civilians.
The capture of Mariupol, a prewar city of 430,000 people along the north coast of the Sea of Azov, would be Moscow’s biggest success in its nearly three-month offensive against Ukraine.
With Russian forces focusing efforts on the eastern Donbas region, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was involved in several rounds of talks with Russia, said Thursday that agreeing to a cease-fire with Russia “is impossible without total Russian troop withdrawal."
“Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money,” Podolyak said in a Twitter post.
A senior U.S. Defense Department official said Thursday there have been no major gains by either Russia or Ukraine in the previous day, although Ukrainian forces “continue to claw back territory” north and northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city.
The official did not dispute a British intelligence assessment that top Russian military commanders have been fired.
"We have seen indications where Russian commanders at various levels have been relieved of their duties,” the U.S. official said, adding that the U.S. had nothing to share about "senior, senior levels" of the Russian command.
Russian logistical and troop morale issues are continuing, the official said.
The Pentagon announced that the top U.S. military officer, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone Thursday with Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the first conversation between the two since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
"The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open," a Milley spokesperson said. "In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private."
Russia’s RIA news agency said the two military leaders discussed issues of "mutual interest," including Ukraine.
Also Thursday, Ukraine welcomed the confirmation of a new U.S. ambassador. The U.S. Senate gave its approval to Bridget Brink, a veteran foreign service officer who had been the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia.
The ambassadorial post in Ukraine had been vacant since 2019 when then-President Donald Trump forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Brink’s confirmation came as the United States also resumed operations at its embassy in Kyiv, joining other nations that have returned since Russian forces withdrew from the area around the Ukrainian capital.
Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 20
All times EDT:
3:05 a.m.: Ukraine's grain exports are down 64% from last year, Al Jazeera reports.
2:01 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Donbas region of his country is "completely destroyed," the BBC reports.
In his nightly address from Kyiv, the president described the region as "hell" and said, “This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible."
1:04 a.m.: CNN reports that a Russian checkpoint has blocked more than 1,000 cars carrying people trying to flee to Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-controlled area.
12:02 a.m.: U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, says that Russian troops have withdrawn from the Kharkiv region and have been sent to the Donetsk region, The New York Times reports.
US Congress Passes $40B in Military, Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine
The US Senate passed a $40 billion bill Thursday that provides humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. After a week of delay, the vote means President Joe Biden will be able to sign the bill into law just as billions in aid passed earlier this year runs out. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more. Producer: Katherine Gypson
Memorial Celebrating WWII Alliances Resonates as Ukraine War Simmers
More than 70 years ago the United States launched a massive reconstruction effort to help rebuild Europe following the end of the Second World War. This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin said Ukraine will need similar assistance, as the U.S. Congress prepares to approve $40 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid for Kyiv.
“Eventually, Ukraine will need massive support and private investment for reconstruction and recovery, akin to the task of rebuilding in Europe after 1945,” Yellin told an audience in Brussels Tuesday.
The Marshall Plan, officially known as the European Recovery Plan, was put in place in 1948 by the U.S. government. It is credited with generating a resurgence of postwar European industrialization and investment.
“Europe was devastated economically, and the economic aid that [the U.S.] provided helped us to build up our society again, to invest in education, in roads, in creating jobs again for the people, so the economy started to grow again, thanks to the Marshall Plan,” Andre Haspels, Dutch ambassador to the United States, told VOA.
Haspels spoke on the sidelines of an event hosted by the Netherlands this month rededicating a memorial in Washington that celebrates the alliance, which won the war and then helped rebuild Europe.
Located less than 500 feet from the iconic U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, also known as the Iwo Jima memorial, a tall steel bell tower with a bronze finish known as the Netherlands Carillon was a gift from the Dutch government in the 1950s. Newly unveiled after an extensive three-year renovation in Europe, the bell tower thanks Americans for helping to liberate the country from Nazi occupation and for providing reconstruction assistance.
Haspels said the May 5 ceremony, which corresponds with Liberation Day in the Netherlands, was as much a presentation of a fully restored carillon as a reinforcement of the ideas and ideals behind it.
“The carillon, it’s also a symbol,” Haspels pointed out, adding that his country wanted to ensure that not only the instrument is tuned, the structure is solid, but younger generations are aware of “how important the transatlantic relationship is.”
“We have added three new bells to the existing carillon, so it went up from 50 bells to 53,” making it officially a grand carillon, Haspel said.
The three new bells were named after George Marshall, the architect of the U.S. recovery plan, Martin Luther King Jr. and Eleanor Roosevelt.
While King and Roosevelt symbolize commitment to civil liberty for all in the United States, the name George Marshall serves as a reminder of what is needed to build up a postwar nation in the Netherlands and all around the globe.
“The carillon is important—it shows the commitment to freedom and to liberty,” Haspels said.
That commitment is what Ukraine values now more than ever, said Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., who was invited to address the unveiling ceremony.
“Ukrainians, like Dutch people, like to grow things,” she said, describing her countrymen as “peaceful bread growers” forced to “put aside peaceful tools and fight for our freedom.”
Freedom, which Markarova called an essential feature of life with dignity, is closely tied to democracy: “something we all need in order to be who we are, in order to live peacefully in our own countries, in order to decide who we want to be, what we want to be, what government we want to elect, and change regularly.”
Echoing the Netherlands’ message of gratitude for the help it received in times of need, both to be freed from oppressors and reconstructed, Markarova said her country is grateful “towards all friends, partners and allies.”
“Because you cannot win wars today, like you couldn’t win wars in the previous century, without those who share your values and principles,” she said, calling for additional help from the United States, the Netherlands and other countries.
The reason is quite simple, she said. “Because we need to win.”
Captive Medic's Bodycam Shows Firsthand Horror of Ukraine’s Mariupol
A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail, smuggled out to the world in a tampon. Now, she is in Russian hands, and Mariupol itself is on the verge of falling.
Yuliia Paievska, who as medic went by Taira, used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of footage on her team's frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. She got the harrowing clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as they left in a rare humanitarian convoy.
Russian soldiers captured Taira and her driver the next day, March 16, one of the many forced disappearances in areas of Ukraine now held by Russia. Russia has portrayed Taira as working for the nationalist Azov Battalion, in line with Moscow's narrative that it is attempting to "denazify" Ukraine. But the AP found no such evidence, and friends and colleagues said she had no links to Azov.
The military hospital where she led evacuations of the wounded is not affiliated with Azov. And the video she recorded shows Taira trying to save wounded Russian soldiers along with Ukrainian civilians.
A March 10 clip shows two Russian soldiers are taken roughly out of an ambulance by a Ukrainian soldier. One is in a wheelchair. The other is on his knees, hands bound behind his back, with an obvious leg injury.
A Ukrainian soldier curses at one of them. "Calm down, calm down," Taira tells him.
A woman asks her, "Are you going to treat the Russians?"
"They will not be as kind to us," she replies. "But I couldn't do otherwise. They are prisoners of war."
Taira, 53, is now a prisoner of the Russians, like hundreds of local officials, journalists and other prominent Ukrainians who have been kidnapped or captured. The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has recorded 204 cases of enforced disappearances, saying that some victims may have been tortured and five were later found dead.
The Russians have targeted medics and hospitals even though the Geneva Conventions single out military and civilian medics for protection "in all circumstance." Russian soldiers accused a woman in a convoy from Mariupol on May 8 of being a military medic and forced her to choose between letting her 4-year-old daughter accompany her to an unknown fate or continuing on to Ukrainian-controlled territory. The mother and child ended up separated.
Taira's situation and what it reveals about the Russia's treatment of Ukrainian prisoners take on new significance as Mariupol's last defenders are brought to Russian-held areas. Russia says more than 1,700 Ukrainian fighters holed up at a steel mill surrendered this week, while Ukrainian officials said the fighters came out after accomplishing their mission.
Ukraine's government says it tried to add Taira's name to a prisoner exchange weeks ago. But Russia denies holding her, despite her appearance on television networks in the separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine and on the Russian NTV network, handcuffed and with her face bruised.
Taira is known in Ukraine as a star athlete as well the person who trained the country's volunteer medic force. The video she recorded from February 6 to March 10 provides an intimate record of a city under siege that has since become a worldwide symbol of the Russian invasion and Ukrainian resistance.
On February 24, the first day of the war, Taira chronicled efforts to bandage a Ukrainian soldier's open head wound.
Two days later, she ordered colleagues to wrap a wounded Russian soldier in a blanket. She calls the young man "Sunshine" — a favorite nickname for the many soldiers who passed through her hands — and asks why he came to Ukraine.
"You're taking care of me," he tells her, almost in wonder. Her response: "We treat everyone equally."
Later that night, two children — a brother and sister — arrive gravely wounded from a checkpoint shootout. Their parents are dead. By the end of the night, despite Taira's entreaties to "stay with me, little one," so is the little boy.
Taira turns away from his lifeless body and cries. "I hate [this]," she says.
Throughout the video, she complains about chronic pain from back and hip injuries. She cracks jokes. And always, she wears a stuffed animal attached to her vest to hand to any children she might treat.
On March 15, a police officer handed the small data card to a team of Associated Press journalists. Taira asked the journalists over a walkie-talkie to get the card safely out of Mariupol. The card was hidden inside a tampon as the journalists passed through 15 Russian checkpoints.
The next day, Taira disappeared with her driver Serhiy.
A video aired on a March 21 Russian news broadcast announced her capture. In it, she looks groggy and haggard as she reads a statement calling for an end to the fighting. As she speaks, a voiceover derides her colleagues as Nazis.
With a husband and teenage daughter, Taira knew what war can do to a family. At one point, an injured Ukrainian soldier asked her to call his mother, and she told him he would be able to call himself, "so don't make her nervous."
Taira's husband, Vadim Puzanov, said he has received little news since his wife's disappearance.
"Accusing a volunteer medic of all mortal sins, including organ trafficking, is already outrageous propaganda — I don't even know who it's for," he said.
Taira was part of the Invictus Games for Ukraine. She received the body camera last year to film for a Netflix documentary series on inspirational figures being produced by Britain's Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games.
Instead, she filmed war footage. In the last video Taira shot, she is seated next to the driver who would disappear with her. It is March 9.
"Two weeks of war. Besieged Mariupol," she says quietly. Then she curses at no one in particular, and the screen goes dark.