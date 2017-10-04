US Senate Intelligence Panel Leaders Release Interim Report on Russia Probe

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee leaders updated the public Wednesday on the committee's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with the Kremlin to help propel Trump to victory.

Republican committee chairman Richard Burr and ranking Democrat Mark Warner held a news conference to disclose the conclusions they have reached and plans to prevent Russian meddling in future U.S. elections, according to sources familiar with their plans.

Committee officials reportedly believe they cannot wait until the probe is completed before emphasizing to the public that Russia will likely interfere again.

The majority of Trump's national security team agree with the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia had indeed meddled in last year's election in favor of Trump. The president, however, has not said he believes them.

During the course of the investigation, committee members and staff investigators have conducted mostly behind-the-doors interviews with several members of Trump's inner circle and the intelligence community.

Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort was interviewed, as was senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, who also is Trump's son-in-law.

Also questioned were senior executives of social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter, which displayed many of the Russian-supported advertisements that were intended to exacerbate divisions among voters on hot-button issues before the election.

Burr and Warner may divulge more information about social media's role in the election.

The committee has scheduled only a handful of public hearings, during which intelligence officials and the committee leaders have underscored that last year's elections probably have encouraged Russia to interfere in future U.S. elections. The White House is not up for grabs in the 2018 elections, but the midterm contests could have an impact on Congress.