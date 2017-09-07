Accessibility links

US Senator: Twitter Should Offer Analysis of Russian Activity

FILE - Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., whose panel is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, speaks with reporters after final votes for the week, at the Capitol in Washington.
WASHINGTON — 

Twitter Inc should provide an analysis of recent Russian activity on its social media platform, similar to the one Facebook Inc provided, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking one day after Facebook said it had uncovered an operation likely based in Russia that bought thousands of U.S. ads with divisive messages, Senator Mark Warner said that finding was likely just the beginning, and that Twitter should
also examine the issue.

