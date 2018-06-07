US Sending Aid for Guatemala Volcano Victims

The United States is providing emergency assistance to people affected by the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano, the White House said Thursday.



Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said financial resources are being provided, in addition to food and water, at the request of the Guatemalan government, which followed the U.S. in recently relocating its Israeli embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.



Sanders expressed condolences to the victims and said the U.S. would continue to coordinate with the Guatemalan government.



Guatemalan officials said there have been at least 99 deaths, with many others missing, and have suspended the search for survivors.



Since eruptions began on Sunday, rescue workers have been searching for victims.



David de Leon, a spokesman for the national disaster agency CONRED, said the search may resume if ground conditions in the lava-ravaged area improve. He urged residents to stay away from the area, which is about 40 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City.