US Service Member Killed in Afghanistan Heli Crash

A U.S. service member was killed and six others wounded in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan’s Logar province late Friday.

NATO’s Resolute Support Mission office said the crash was “not the result of enemy action.”



“We have full accountability of all personnel and the crash site has been secured,” according to a press release circulated Saturday.



General John Nicholson, commander of the RS forces, expressed his “heartfelt sympathies” to the families of victims.



Earlier, the Taliban had claimed responsibility for downing the helicopter. The insurgent group often makes claims that later turn out to be false.