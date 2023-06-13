Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US Service Members Hurt in Syria 'Helicopter Mishap'

Map of Syria.

The U.S. military said Monday a "helicopter mishap" in northeastern Syria injured 22 service members.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement there was no enemy fire reported and the cause of the incident was under investigation.

It said 10 of those injured were taken for treatment at higher-care facilities outside of the region overseen by CENTCOM, which stretches from Egypt to Kazakhstan.

The United States has about 900 troops in Syria as part of a mission to advise and assist partners in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG